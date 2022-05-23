Last Call for Humble Spring Sale 2022 Video Game Deals

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Humble's annual Spring sale launched on May 6th with tons of deals on AAA PC games that go as high as 90% off. However, the sale is set to conclude at 10am PST / 1pm EST tomorrow May 24th, so there isn't much time left to take advantage of it.

The sale includes a wide array of games, so there's something for everyone here. There are also flash deals to be had, like this one on Tiny Tina's Assault On Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure, which brings the price down to only $3.99. Some additional highlights of the sale include the following:

Civilization VI – 85% off

Borderlands 3 – 75% off

Overcooked! 2 – 75% off

GTA V Premium Online Edition (POE) – 50% off

HITMAN 3 Deluxe Edition – 50% off

HITMAN 3 – 50% off

No Man's Sky – 50% off

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 50% off

Persona 5 Strikers Deluxe Edition – 50% off

Persona 5 Strikers – 45% off

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3,4,5 Bundle) – 10% off

For those unfamiliar with Humble Bundle, the company regularly offers different bundles of digital video games, comics, books, and more. A percentage of the profit goes to a select charity. You can shop the entire Humble Bundle Spring Sale right here until May 24th.