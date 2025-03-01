Hasbro Announces Play-Doh x TMNT Line at Toy Fair 2025

NY Toy Fair 2025 is here, and Hasbro’s latest reveal for the convention is a fun mashup that combes two very popular things – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Play-Doh! With three new playsets, the new line promises that kids can “can cut, slice, smash and create their own gnarly adventures”.

One of these adventures focuses on making Play-Doh pizza with Mikey, while another includes all four turtles with different molds for tools and weapons. Both cleverly combine the storytelling capabilities of the Turtles with the soft, tactile, imaginative qualities of Play-Doh. Plus, the sets range from $19.99 – $29.99, making them relatively affordable as well. Below you’ll find a complete breakdown of all the sets. Keep in mind that they’re set for release on July 15th, and they should be available here on Amazon on or at some point before that date in pre-order. You can check out more of the latest news from Toy Fair 2025 right here at Comicbook!

PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slice & Blast Pizza Playset– $19.99: “Come down to the sewer for the wackiest and wildest PLAY-DOH pizza party with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Slice and Blast Pizza Playset! Michelangelo needs help training for his next adventure, so why not launch play food pizzas at training dummies? Open up the special can of PLAY-DOH pizza compound and load it into the sewer grate, pull the handle to slice it, and press the button to send pizzas flying.”

PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset – $14.99: “It’s a mighty great day to be a mutant with the PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutation Station Playset! Create PLAY-DOH clones of Mondo Gecko and imagine epic adventures with this TMNT playset. Load a PLAY-DOH lizard shape into the chamber, press the top, and watch as a squishy Mondo character comes to life. The Donatello action figure’s bendy, flexible arms and legs adds a fun twist to sensory play. With three PLAY-DOH colors, kids can create Mondo, ninja gear, and all sorts of imaginative shapes.”

PLAY-DOH Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Creations Playset – $29.99: “The world’s favorite mighty mutant Turtles band together for imaginative adventures with the PLAY-DOH Cowabunga Creations set! This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figure collection features a creative twist with squishy modeling compound and tools. Each 4 inch figure has bendy, flexible arms and legs and a hidden mold in their turtle shell for unique ways to play. They also come with their own tools that they can hold in their hands to help kids imagine even more training battles. This TMNT playset includes the full cast of Turtles, eight cans of PLAY-DOH compound, and makes a great gift for kids 4 years and up! The playset includes 4 bendy action figures, nunchuck knife, sai rolling cutter, roller staff, sword scissors, and 8 cans of PLAY-DOH modeling compound.”

The Last Ronin Live-Action R-rated Movie

And now a little something for grown-up TMNT fans. Back in April it was revealed that a live-action, R-rated adaptation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is in the works at Paramount. Walter Hamada, the former president of DC Films at Warner Bros. and current overseer of the studio’s horror line, is developing the project. The new film will be based on The Last Ronin IDW graphic novel, which is set in a future post-apocalyptic New York City where a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a mission to avenge his fallen brothers. Tyler Burton Smith, the writer for 2019’s Chucky and the R-rated action movie Boy Kills World, is writing the script.



