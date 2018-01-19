Hunt: Showdown Alpha Testing Beginning Soon, Confirms Crytek

Hunt: Showdown is the grisly horror game that brings intense PvP action with heavy PvE elements. When Crytek first unveviled the game, many were excited to get their fans on the first-person bounty hunting title, though no release date has been offered since then. For those looking forward to seeing more, there’s good news! The alpha testing periods are beginning later this month to see the supernatural fear fest up close and personal.

As per the team’s official update:

“Starting on January 31st, a select group of PC gamers will be able to play Hunt: Showdown regularly as part of the game’s Closed Alpha testing phase, via Steam. During Closed Alpha, the Hunt team will be testing gameplay, balancing, and backend functionality, as well as collecting feedback from the community. Closed Alpha testers will be randomly chosen from the sign-up list, and those chosen will receive an email invite.”

If you haven’t received an invite yet, no worries! You can still sign up for it right here on the official website! If you’ve already registered, don’t forget to check your junk e-mail folder – sometimes invites like this get caught up in the provider’s algorithm!

For more about the game itself and all of the features it offers:

Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always.

HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD, HIGH TENSION

Hunt’s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line. At the beginning of each match, up to five teams of two set out to track their monstrous targets. Once they’ve found and defeated one of these they will receive a bounty—and instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. If you don’t watch your back, you’ll find a knife in it, and your last memory will be of another team of Hunters walking away with your prize. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost you everything.

PROGRESSION

Even in death, you will be able to progress among the ranks of Hunters via your Bloodline. Though one character may die, their experience will be transferred to your Bloodline, where it can be applied your other Hunters. If you make it off of the map alive, you will be able to use the money and experience you earn to kit out new Hunters and prepare for the next match. If you die, you lose everything but your experience.

DARK SIGHT

Dark Sight allows Hunters to see into the veil between worlds, making that which cannot be seen by mortal eyes visible to those who have been initiated. Use Dark Sight when you are tracking monsters, and a ghostly light will guide you toward your next target. Dark Sight also marks players carrying a bounty, making them more vulnerable to ambush while trying to escape.