‘Hunt: Showdown’ Coming to Xbox One This Spring

It was announced last summer that Crytek would be bringing their online bounty hunting FPS to the Xbox One. That said, the devs didn’t exactly say when that would be happening, but now we know that Hunt: Showdown is officially coming to Xbox Game Preview this spring.

In a post on Xbox Wire, Crytek producer Faith Ozbayram revealed the release information many Xbox One gamers have been awaiting. “Now we can narrow down that launch window and reveal that our title will be coming soon to Xbox Game Preview and release this spring,” Ozbayram said. “If you haven’t played Hunt: Showdown yet, you can get a taste of the dark, tense atmosphere and competitive gameplay in the new teaser video that we released today.”

They continued on to note how Crytek wants development of Hunt: Showdown to be driven by the community, and releasing via Xbox Game Preview allows them to further those efforts. For those who don’t know what the game is all about, here’s more from Crytek:

“Hunt is an incredibly tense game by design. As a competitive first-person PvP bounty hunting game with heavy PvE elements, Hunt packs the thrill of survival games into a match-based format. As far as the genre goes, we see it as being a mix of survival, strategy and action — a co-op bounty hunting game. But it is a unique mix of those existing genres. Because every match is a high-risk, high-reward situation, if you die, you lose your Hunter character forever, as well as all the gear they were carrying. Another unique aspect of the game is that we’ve made audio a really high priority so that you can read the world just by listening to what is happening around you. Of course, it goes both ways — your enemies can also learn a lot about you by listening if you’re not quiet.”

Hunt: Showdown is currently available on PC via Steam Early Access, and will be coming to Xbox Game Preview this spring.

