Hunt: Showdown’s 8 Best Budget Loadouts for Solo Bounty Clash

Bounty Clash has introduced a fast-paced game mode to Hunt: Showdown 1896, giving players the same intense combat but on a quicker scale. The beloved game mode saw its return with the Post Malone event and will be staying longer than intended due to community support.

With the faster-paced game mode, dying will also be vastly sped up, meaning players might lose their loadouts more often than they would like. This list will introduce players to several powerful loadouts that remain budget-friendly. Each loadout will cover a specific playstyle, ensuring each player finds a loadout that best resonates with them.

Crossbow & Nagant Officer

Loadout Cost: 146

Crossbows are the epitome of an assassin’s weapon, offering excellent one-hit kill potential. During the compound fights in Bounty Clas, the crossbow will always have a chance to shine. The silent nature of the weapon will give players a chance to third-party others without the risk of being spotted.

If players miss their crossbow shot, the Nagant Officer’s fast fire rate quickly dishes out damage and can take out multiple Hunters without reloading. The only downside to the Nagant Officer is its limited ammo capacity. However, Bounty Clash offers several ammo boxes that will come in handy if a match drags on for too long.

Lemat Mark II Carbine & Katana

Loadout Cost: 230

Combining these two weapons offers a compelling playstyle of offering good mid-range and close-quarter support. The Katana is excellent for taking care of AI opponents quietly, especially when paired with the Silent Killer trait. When not disposing of AI, the Lemat will cover most use cases, as its built-in shotgun often catches opponents off guard.

It is best not to rely on the shotgun of the Lemat and only use it when rounding a corner indoors. An important tip with this loadout is to keep the Lemat fully reloaded when possible as it suffers from a long reload animation.

Romero & Conversion Pistol

Loadout Cost: 121

This simple yet effective loadout is given out for free by the 3rd Hunter in the free Hunter category introduced in the 1896 update. The pistol choice may vary but switching the pistol out will save players a lot of money over buying the Romero, medkit, and melee tool.

The Romero is the strongest shotgun in the game and does not need any unique ammo as it offers a one-hit kill potential of up to 15 meters, making it a powerful gun in Bounty Clash.

Vandal 73 & Romero Hand Cannon

Loadout Cost: 61

The range loss sacrificed by using compact weapons is inconsequential in the Bounty Clash game mode, making a loadout like this super effective. Both weapons cover mid and close-range flawlessly, giving no weakness to compound fights.

With ample ammo, and budget prices, this weapon combo covers all bases for players looking for a reliable loadout.

Vetterli 71 Karabiner & Spitfire

Loadout Cost: 213

This loadout specializes in maintaining good damage over a medium distance. It’s best to avoid indoor fights as the Vetterli’s high damage can guarantee a few kills on low-health hunters fighting other teams.

The Spitfire adds to the Vetterli ammo pool while giving a way to defend against any opponents seeking to close the distance. While only optional, using the suppressed Vetterli will make sneaking easier and make it harder to be tracked by enemies.

Hunting Bow & Caldwell 92 New Army Swift

Loadout Cost: 165

When it comes to playing aggressively, this loadout gives a solid opportunity to dish out damage in close quarters. The bow offers a one-hit kill potential for unsuspecting targets and the New Army is a great secondary weapon in close-range fights.

The Swift variant offers a fast reload but at the cost of the entire magazine. The faster reload will come in handy often in Bounty Clash and compact ammo is easily found on other hunters or ammo boxes.

Frontier 73C & Hand Crossbow

Loadout Cost: 71

The Frontier is the most versatile weapon in Hunt: Showdown and is one of the best weapons in the game in the right hands. For the compound fights in Bounty Clash, the Frontier has the chance to down multiple opponents without needing to reload.

For close-range fights, the Hand Crossbow will not leave players disappointed with its high damage. To get a one-hit kill, players need to aim for the upper chest region and avoid limbs if possible.

Nagant M1895 Officer Carbine & Scavange

Loadout Cost: 183

This build is the only one on the list with only one weapon, but it comes with its advantages. The Officer Carbine is reliable enough to hold its own from the start until players scavenge a pistol from a fallen Hunter.

It is best not to play overly aggressive until players have secured a secondary. Keep the weapon fully reloaded when possible as the fast fire rate can empty the weapon pretty quickly.