Hunt: Showdown 1896 Sets Date for Post Malone Event

Grammy-nominated singer Post Malone has got gamers saying WOW with this unexpected collaboration. PVE shooter Hunt: Showdown 1896 has confirmed the best-selling artist will join its largest event yet, which is officially titled Post Malone’s Murder Circus. The singer can be seen in the official trailer for the event, sporting traditional circus wear as he takes on the role of the Deposed King, the former ringleader of a twisted carnival corrupted by HelioStone’s dark power. Crytek’s official trailer also revealed the event will take place from December 12 of this year and run until February 10, 2025. Check it out for yourself below.

According to Crytek’s press release, the limited-time event “transports players to the demented carnivalesque realm where a supernatural sideshow with a murderous history makes its mark on the Bayou, the Gulch and beyond.” It might seem strange to have Post Malone involved in this title, but the rapper and country singer has been a dedicated fan of the game since being recommended to him by a friend on tour. In an interview with Game Director Scott Lussier, Post Malone expressed his passion for Hunt: Showdown 1896 by revealing, “When I’m on the road, and I can’t play, I’m always missing it. I’ve got probably about 400 hours on it.” The singer mentioned his love for the title came from how it’s grounded in reality, in addition to all the different equipment and cosmetics that are available in the game.

Post Malone is no stranger to collaborating with video game companies either. The musician worked with The Pokemon Company in 2021 by performing the classic Hootie and the Blowfish song, “Only Wanna Be With You,” in a virtual concert for the franchise’s 25th anniversary. In November of 2023, Post Malone partnered with Apex Legends for a limited-time event called Three Strikes, which featured cosmetics designed by the rapper. Recently Post Malone worked with the accessory studio Backbone to make a limited-edition controller and make his ring debut in WWE 2K24 with the Post Malone & Friends Pack. A recent leak also appeared to tease the singer will be in Fortnite in the upcoming season.

Hunt: Showdown was originally released in August 2019 for PC, arriving on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the months afterward. The game centers around a bounty hunter who tries to kill mythical monsters while also attempting to survive against other hunters. The first-person multiplayer title was met with positive reviews upon launch, with many citing its innovative gameplay loop as a major plus. The title was updated as Hunt: Showdown 1896 this year and was brought to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in August of this year. The Post Malone event marks the first collaboration for the game.

With the event premiering next week on December 12, what are your thoughts on Post Malone’s involvement with Hunt: Showdown 1896? Do you think collaborations like this one are necessary in the video game industry? Let us know in the comment section on social media!