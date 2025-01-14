Hunt: Showdown 1896 Previews Biggest Changes Coming Soon

Hunt: Showdown 1896 is ringing in the new year with big plans, some of which developer Crytek is sharing with players. A lot of what the developer plans to implement in early 2025 is quality of life, making bug fixes and updates to increase player experience. Undoubtedly, players can expect new content as the year goes on, but early on will be improving various aspects of the game. Crytek has consistently informed players of what changes and updates they can expect going forward. As such, they released what changes players will see ahead of implementing them, giving players a heads up of the fixes to come.

We haven’t yet gotten a full set of patch notes to detail everything that’s coming in the next Hunt: Showdown 1896 update, but here’s what we know so far of the early 2025 plans:

Gameplay Bugs

Fixed various crashes and freezes that occasionally occurred during gameplay, as well as when loading in and out of a mission.

Fixed an issue where Player A could appear to be killed by Player B even after Player B was already visually dead.

Fixed an issue where players could potentially leave map boundaries, possibly by using vaulting.

Fixed an issue where the Poison effect could remain stuck on the player.

Fixed a problem where compounds occasionally seemed to be dominated by a single special AI type.

Fixed locations where players could become soft-locked or access unintended locations.

Fixed an issue where the Spider could fall through the floor or terrain upon death.

Fixed an issue where Assassin clones were sometimes not visible.

Fixed an issue where fire or bleed effects would continue when switching from healing with a first aid kit or syringe to stopping the effect with the ‘F’ key.

Weapons and Equipment

Fixed an issue where bullets were not visible during the reload animation of the 1865 Carbine when using default ammunition.

Fixed an issue with ammo switching on dual pistols that caused mixed ammo, firing issues, or broken reloads.

Fixed an issue with the Avtomat where the fire rate was incorrect, third-person audio was broken, and bullets were loading at the wrong time.

Fixed various issues with hunters and equipment skipping.

Fixed an exploit where the hand crossbow with a revive bolt, combined with precise timing, allowed players to self-revive.

Fixed an issue where throwing a lantern during the extinguishing animation caused the player to get stuck, preventing sprinting, vaulting, and item usage.

Fixed an issue where some traps, consumables, and tools didn’t count toward the “deal damage with traps/consumables” progress.

Hunter and Prestige Systems

Fixed an issue where hunters could not be equipped or changed after prestiging following a server crash.

Fixed an issue where clicking the ‘YES’ button multiple times quickly in the confirmation popup could dismiss two hunters at once.

Fixed an issue where forcefully disconnected users could no longer change their hunter or equipment.

Fixed an issue where some prestige levels only mentioned a ‘random skin’, where users could actually choose from multiple rewards.

User Interface

Fixed an issue where all scopes were misaligned during the first ADS with a centered crosshair position.

Fixed an issue where slots in the Free Hunter Recruits screen and Loadouts screen displayed static names.

Fixed an issue where weapons and hunters would remain on the screen and overlap when switching between menu tabs.

This is just a preview of what players can expect to come to Hunt: Showdown 1896. No dates have been set for these planned fixes, but they are coming. Players can also expect the Post Malone event to come in February 2025. Hunt: Showdown 1896 recently received a huge update, which added a new map and more.