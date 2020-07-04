Hyper Scape: How to Get Access to the Technical Test

✖

Hyper Scape is the newest battle royale game on the market and marks Ubisoft’s first big foray into the genre, and it’s live now for people to play during its first technical test. Announced just days ago, Ubisoft unveiled Hyper Scape and said players could start participating in the PC test as soon as they got access. Those who want to participate will have to have some luck on their side by registering through the official Hyper Scape site, but the much more entertaining and informative way to get into the beta is to watch other people play on Twitch and hope you get a Twitch Drop.

If you watched hours and hours of Valorant in hopes of getting into that shooter’s closed beta, you’ll already have an idea of what’s required to get into Hyper Scape. Ubisoft has given players two ways to get into the beta, but neither of them are guaranteed to give players a code, so there’s a chance you may not get in.

For those who want into the Hyper Scape technical test, you’ll find out everything you need to know about the preview below.

How to Get Into the Hyper Scape Technical Test

If you want into the Hyper Scape preview, the easiest and most hands-off way to get in is to sign up on the game’s site. Do that, and you’ll hopefully get a message before the test’s end to say that you’re in.

To learn more about the game and to increase your chances, you can sign up on the site and then go watch Hyper Scape streams on Twitch. Streams with “Drops Enabled” labels will give players access to the test if they’re fortunate enough to get one of the drops. Neither method is a guaranteed entry, so you’ll still need a bit of luck on your side.

How Long Is the Technical Test?

Hyper Scape’s technical test is live now and will be available until July 7th at the end of the day. This means that you’ve got a couple of days of play ahead of you if you get into the test early, but it also means you don’t have to stress about the code if you don’t get one right away since you’ve got some time before it ends.

What’s Playable?

The Hyper Scape preview consists of three different game modes: Crown Rush Squads which consists of 33 squads of three players in a battle royale setting, Crown Rush Solo which pits 100 players against each other, and another limited-time mode that’ll be activated during the test. Only a number of different outfits, weapons, and abilities called “Hacks” are live during the test, so we haven’t seen everything yet.

Players and viewers can also utilize the game’s CrownCast Twitch extension to let people “vote on game-changing effects that impact all Contenders in real-time” if you’ve got it enabled on your stream.

Will There Be More Tests?

Based on what Ubisoft has said so far, there will indeed be more technical tests and other previews in the future. Ubisoft confirmed that “other test phases” will allow players to carry over their progress from this first one, so even if you don’t get in now, you’ve got a shot at future opportunities.

Hyper Scape does not yet have a release date but is planned for a 2020 launch.

