Hyper Scape Is Now Available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Ubisoft's free-to-play battle royale game Hyper Scape is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Released on PC earlier this month, the game offers a unique take on the genre, as players can win by either out-surviving their opponents, or by snagging and holding on to a crown item for 45 seconds. Today also marks the start for the game's first season. Time will tell whether or not Hyper Scape will find the same level of success that other battle royale games have managed, but PlayStation and Xbox fans are already sharing their enthusiasm for the game on social media.
Hyper Scape Season 1 is now available FOR FREE on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!
See you in the Hyper Scape, contenders. pic.twitter.com/Kg8svyCZBE— Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) August 11, 2020
@HyperScapeGame is really fun on PS4— Winter (@WintreTY) August 11, 2020
@HyperScapeGame had the pleasure of trying it out on PS4 today and I must say it's pretty fun! Fast-pace environment.. movement is key to crazy gameplays and those "hacks" -- that giant ball though... 🏀 pic.twitter.com/odFYmQxOV1— xxdARTISTxx (@xxdARTISTxx) August 12, 2020
I've been playing Hyperscape recently because it just came out on Xbox today, and I must say, it is quite fun. You guys should try it if you get bored of Fortnite.— Teejay (@Tanner08929502) August 12, 2020
Hyperscape on console is pretty dope— Jason J. Engel ⚖️ (@Real_Jengel) August 12, 2020
Why did no one tell me Hyper Scape is on console, it’s amazing. #HYPERSCAPE— Mels ♥ (@melsmels21) August 11, 2020
@HyperScapeGame has got to fix aiming on console its so terrible... #HYPERSCAPE— Gerald (@MightyGandolf) August 12, 2020
Uhh why won’t hyper scape work on Xbox it’s been saying error all day— Legend (@ayyLegend) August 12, 2020
Thank you guys I've been having this issue all day i love your game and think this could be the next big thing for console players— Randy Smith (@RandySm99083152) August 12, 2020
