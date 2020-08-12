Ubisoft's free-to-play battle royale game Hyper Scape is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Released on PC earlier this month, the game offers a unique take on the genre, as players can win by either out-surviving their opponents, or by snagging and holding on to a crown item for 45 seconds. Today also marks the start for the game's first season. Time will tell whether or not Hyper Scape will find the same level of success that other battle royale games have managed, but PlayStation and Xbox fans are already sharing their enthusiasm for the game on social media.

Hyper Scape Season 1 is now available FOR FREE on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC! See you in the Hyper Scape, contenders. pic.twitter.com/Kg8svyCZBE — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) August 11, 2020

