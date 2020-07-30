Hyper Scape Release Date Revealed Alongside Season 1 Details

Ubisoft has revealed that Hyper Scape Season One will release on August 11th. The upcoming battle royale game will be available that day on PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game is currently available as an open beta on PC, but with today's release date announcement, Ubisoft has also revealed an end date for the open beta. The open beta will close at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 2nd. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to jump back into the title! A new trailer for the game can be found in the Tweet below.

Hyper Scape Season 1 starts August 11! Our first season introduces a new weapon, a new hack, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier Battle Pass, and more. Oh, and did we mention that Hyper Scape Season 1 is coming to XBOX ONE and PlayStation 4? pic.twitter.com/HneNXHfTMB — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 30, 2020

Season One will bring with it a new weapon, the Dragonfly, as well as the Magnet hack. The first season of Hyper Scape will offer 11 weapons and 11 hacks, in total. Ubisoft has also teased limited-time modes, but none have been revealed, as of this writing. A Battle Pass will be available, with both free and premium tracks. The Battle Pass has 100 tiers of exclusive cosmetics. The premium track is available for 950 "bitcrowns" which can be purchased with real money, or earned by playing the game.

For the uninitiated, Hyper Scape is a free-to-play battle royale game. The game will see 99 players battling at a time, and players can win by out-surviving their opponents on an ever-shrinking map. The game does have an interesting twist on battle royale games, however; a crown item appears late in the match, and a player will be declared the winner if they can hold on to the item for 45 seconds.

In addition to the release date revealed today, Ubisoft recently revealed that Hyper Scape will appear on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. Neither console has a firm release date at this time, but players can expect to see the game on day one. The version offered will be identical to the console version releasing next month, but a next-gen update will release sometime in the future.

Hyper Scape is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

