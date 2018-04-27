Patrol An Alternate Reality 90s Internet in Hypnospace Outlaw

Tendershoot, the developer behind the quirky and unconventional clown-centric point-and-click game Dropsy, has a new game coming soon dubbed Hypnospace Outlaw.

If you’re old enough to remember the 90s, but not too old to not be “cool” in the 90s, Hypnospace Outlaw is probably going hit you in the feels.

If you played the aforementioned Dropsy, you will know Tendershoot has a knack for the unconventional and has a certain style. Hypnospace Outlaw checks both of these boxes with huge, bold checkmarks.

Hypnospace Outlaw is an alternate reality 90s Internet simulator where you play as member of the ‘Hypnospace Patrol Department’ that is charge with hunting down wrongdooers on “‘Hypnospace.’

“As the corporatocracy sleeps, outlaws are out there committing terrible transgressions all across our beloved Hypnospace, and these virtual streets aren’t going to police themselves,” reads an official description.

In addition to tracking down baddies, you will also be spending time surfing a variety of weird, very 90s, websites, keeping an eye on your email, and downloading applications that may or may not be of use.

A description continues:

“As part of your job as a Hypnospace Enforcer, you’ll be watching out for copyright infringement, internet bullying and more, with reports and rewards coming direct from the Hypnospace Patrol Department to your inbox. In your spare time, you can customize your HypnOS desktop however you see fit, with a variety of downloads, wallpapers, screen savers and helper bots to keep you company.”

According to the game’s publisher, No More Robots (the developer behind the upcoming down hill biking game Descenders), Hypnospace Outlaw is “Geocities: The Game,” which is all you should need to know to be excited.

Hypnospace Outlaw is in development for PC, Mac, and Linux, scheduled to hit sometime later this year. If you can’t wait that long to plays 90’s Internet cop, good news, you don’t have to. If you join the game’s Discord server, you will gain access to the game’s beta, and even the opportunity to build your own website within the server

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official features list: