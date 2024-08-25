Hyrule Warriors Developer Teases Future Collaborations

For a long time, Koei Tecmo has been known as the developer behind the Dynasty Warriors series. However, over the last decade, the company may have become better known for its collaborations with Nintendo. The two companies have worked on a number of popular games together; 2020’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity sold more than 4 million copies, making it the most successful “Warriors” game of all-time. Koei Tecmo has no announced collaborations with Nintendo or any other company right now, but that could change in the future. During a recent financial results briefing, the company addressed investors that have asked about future collaborations.

“Our policies and resources remain the same and we will continue collaboration. There have been no particular changes in the business environment, including the acquisition of new projects,” the company replied. “We do not make any comments or disclosures regarding the collaboration with specific partners or the existence of specific collaboration titles under development.”

It should be noted that Nintendo is not the only company Koei Tecmo has collaborated with; there have been several others, including Sega who worked with Koei Tecmo on Persona 5 Strikers. No company is specifically mentioned in the results briefing, but more collaborations with Nintendo seem like a safe bet. Beyond the two Hyrule Warriors games, Koei Tecmo has also allied with Nintendo on Switch exclusives like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 was particularly successful, selling more than 1 million copies. A fourth game in that series would certainly make sense!

At this time, Nintendo has a new video game system currently in development, which fans and the gaming media have taken to calling “Switch 2,” pending an announcement of an official name. Given the close relationship that’s developed between Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, it’s possible that the reason we haven’t seen a new collaboration announced is because something is in the works for the new system. Whether that ends up being Hyrule Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors, Ultimate Alliance 4, or something else entirely, remains to be seen. Hopefully we’ll get an end to that speculation sometime in the near future!

