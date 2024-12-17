Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets Second Update with These Patch Notes

Bugs. Why’d it have to be bugs? Bethesda and MachineGames have released the second update for their latest title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The action-adventure saw its last update at the start of the month, and now it looks to bring more fixes to the mix. The title has been raiding the charts recently, with many players and critics applauding the game’s trademark authenticity and its stunning graphics. The game is currently out for Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be swinging onto PlayStation 5 next year.

This update fixes issues with the game’s missions, graphics, and platforms on both the PC and Xbox versions. Some specific missions that have been fixed are charting into small spoiler territory, so hold onto your hats. When it comes to PC specifics, the issues are based upon its use of NVIDIA, which has been a key element to showcasing its full ray-tracing and improved framerate. Gameplay issues are whipped into shape, as they deal with Indy’s whip and camera-specific details.

Take a look at the latest update for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

General

Fixed an issue where users Game Slot may be reported as being damaged, or may appear to be completely missing, when no actual problem had occurred.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where player may be unable to equip Indy’s whip.

Fixed an issue where a player may end up with Indy’s camera permanently equipped.

Fixed an issue where player may drop and lose their camera if they use the quick-equip (“key item”) prompt to equip their camera while they are inspecting another nearby pick-up item.

Graphics

Fix to prevent “Double vision” getting stuck on screen when Indy has almost drowned. To players who have already encountered this issue, repeating the near-drown should clear the issue.

Some further improvements to reduce “stutter” from duplicated frames during cutscenes.

Missions and quests – Please note this section contains some small spoilers

Fixed an issue where Gina may not approach the secret entrance to the Vatican Treasure Chamber, blocking the mission from progressing.

Fixed an issue where Gina may go to pick the lock to the exit from the Vatican Treasure Chamber as soon as you enter the room, meaning you may miss some very important story developments.

Fixed a big hole in the floor collision around the edge of the wall around the Ziggurat in Sukhothai that the player could fall through.

PC Specific fixes

Fixed an issue where Nvidia DLSS may cause performance problems when enabled.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Frame Generation wasn’t activated properly if HDR is in use.

Fixed an issue where Nvidia Low Latency Mode could cause performance problems when used with Frame Generation.

Fixed an issue where global illumination may be completely disabled when playing with below minimum VRAM graphics cards.

Fixed an issue where Lighting may be over bright in interior spaces if Path Tracing (Full Ray Tracing) is set to Medium or High Quality.

Known Issue: Nvidia Frame Generation may be temporarily disabled if HDR is activated for the first time. To work around this issue, disable and then re-enable DLSS. This only needs to be done once.

Xbox Specific fixes