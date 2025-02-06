Harrison Ford Praises Troy Baker’s “Brilliant” Performance in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

If anyone is playing the imitation game, especially one that is done for a major project, there is a fine line that needs to be walked. In this instance, MachineGames and Bethesda’s latest action-adventure game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has gone to great lengths to bring the infamous archeologist to the gaming community by way of Troy Baker, one of the most recognizable voice actors in the industry. While the actor got the stamp of approval on stage at The Game Awards 2024 from Ford himself, the Captain America: Brave New World star praised the Indiana Jones performance during a press interview for the upcoming Marvel film.

Since 1981, no actor has attempted to put on the rugged fedora in Hollywood and no other actor may as long as Ford has a say in it. While the live-action performance of Indiana Jones has stayed close to Ford for decades, that likeness hasn’t been tampered with. This leads to the recent performance by Troy Baker in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle where players noted the almost flawless capture of Ford’s Indiana Jones. Many people, including the director himself, were stunned to notice the resemblance between Baker and Ford’s performances.

Troy Baker has received praise for his portrayal of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

With lots of praise for The Last of Us actor, the approval was sealed during The Games Awards 2024, where Ford validated his performance by saying, “If I had known he was that good, I would have done it myself.”

Ford has been stringent about who will play his roles in the future, as he has returned to almost every role he played decades ago. As such, this marked a change in tone for the Academy Award-nominated actor that was heart-warming to see. The praise continued this week during an interview for The Wall Street Journal Magazine.

When Ford was reflecting on his career and noting the upbringing of AI for ‘synthetic versions’ of older or deceased actors, the Captain America 4 star said, “You don’t need artificial intelligence to steal my soul. You can already do it for nickels and dimes with good ideas and talent. (Baker) did a brilliant job, and it didn’t take AI to do it.”

Ford’s comment on AI is a deeply reasonable one to understand, considering that the industry has been aiming to use the technology to keep actors ‘alive’ on screen without their physical presence. Seeing how Ford notes Baker’s “brilliant” performance as proof that AI isn’t the answer to the morbid dilemma, but that getting the right talent can make all the difference.

This also stands true to Baker’s audition process, where Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard revealed he didn’t want Baker to play Indy, but the blind casting auditions led to the actor every single time. For any actor, getting praise for portraying a well-known character is honorable, especially when it’s done with respect.

