Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Confirms PS5 Release Date

PlayStation 5 owners have spent the last few months patiently awaiting news about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle‘s release on the platform. While the game arrived as a timed exclusive on Xbox and PC last year, there has been a lingering question about when the game would get a release on Sony’s system. That question was answered this morning, as Bethesda has confirmed an April 17th release date on PS5. A standard edition will be offered, and there will also be a premium edition, as well as a collector’s bundle. These seem to be the same options offered last year on Xbox, with the collector’s bundle even including the same globe replica.

To announce the release date, Bethesda and PlayStation teamed up in a very interesting way, bringing together 2 adventurers spanning different franchises. In a trailer, Indiana Jones voice actor Troy Baker finds himself summoned to a meeting by none other than Nolan North. North is the voice actor that portrays Nathan Drake in Sony’s Uncharted games, which were largely inspired by the Indiana Jones movies. As the 2 adventurers bond over discovering artifacts and taking down military forces, North welcomes Baker to the PlayStation club. The trailer can be found below.

All in all, this was a pretty clever way of officially announcing the date! Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of the biggest games of 2024, and overall reception was very positive. For Indiana Jones fans, the game offered an experience that felt authentic to the films, even without series star Harrison Ford (who did provide his likeness, if not the character’s voice). The release on PS5 will allow a much wider audience a chance to see what the game has to offer, and that’s a very good thing.

While a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has not been announced just yet, reports suggest that Disney is very happy with how the game came out, and wants to see more from Bethesda in the future. Considering the mixed reception to the last 2 Indiana Jones films, it seems like a natural way to keep the character alive and well in popular culture, especially if Bethesda can maintain a similar level of quality.

The release window for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle actually leaked several weeks ago, so today’s announcement isn’t a total surprise. What is surprising is that it’s happening just 2 weeks before another PS5 release from Xbox. Following the PS5 release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on April 17th, Forza Horizon 5 will also make the jump to the console on April 29th. Forza Horizon 5 was similarly well-received upon its release back in 2021, so PS5 owners have quite a bit to look forward to from Microsoft next month.

Do you plan on checking out Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5? Did you enjoy seeing Troy Baker and Nolan North in the announcement trailer?