Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Release Date Leaks

The release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 has leaked prior to its official reveal. While the new Indiana Jones game launched on Xbox and PC at the end of 2024, those on PS5 have instead had to wait a bit longer to dive into Great Circle. Based on previous reports, it is said that Bethesda was targeting a release for Indiana Jones on PS5 at some point in April 2025. Now, thanks to new information that has come about, this past reporting has been confirmed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of Dealabs, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is said to be targeting a release in a little over a month on April 17th. If true, which it likely is, this would suggest that a formal announcement from Bethesda associated with the game’s arrival on PS5 should be coming quite soon.

As for what this PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will bring with it, it’s going to be virtually identical to the iteration already available on Xbox and PC. Dealabs goes on to state that Indiana Jones will be released in two different versions; the first will be the standard edition at a price of $69.99, while the second will be the premium edition retailing for $99.99. Those who snag the premium edition will then be able to start playing two days early on April 15th.

Play video

Moving forward, we should end up getting more Indiana Jones games on a long enough timeline. Disney is reportedly said to have been thrilled with the performance and reception of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle so far to the point that it has requested for more games tied to the franchise to come about. Whether or not developer Machine Games will continue to work on the property isn’t yet known, but it seems like Great Circle could be the start of a larger push for Indiana Jones in the gaming medium.

Are you planning to snag Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for yourself on PS5 when it drops next month? Or have you already played it on Xbox or PC? Be sure to let me know down in the comments!