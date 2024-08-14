Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Release Date Likely Being Announced Soon

The release date for Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is likely going to be announced within the next week. Upon its initial reveal earlier this year, Bethesda and developer MachineGames didn’t provide a specific launch date for its new Indiana Jones title outside of confirming its arrival in 2024. Surprisingly, this release window didn’t become more defined back in June during the annual Xbox Games Showcase where Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was highlighted once again. Fortunately, another new showing for the game is now right around the corner and is likely going to bring with it a release date.

Recently, host and producer Geoff Keighly confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be featured at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which takes place on Tuesday, August 20th. Keighley didn’t say what all will be shown off about The Great Circle at this time, but it’s safe to assume that a new trailer and gameplay footage will take center stage. Beyond this, though, it’s highly possible that an official release date accompanies whatever is shown off of the game during this event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Generally speaking, video game publishers like to announce their release dates a few months before launch to give enough time for fans to pre-order the game. If Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is very much still slated for this year, it’s almost certain that Bethesda and MachineGames won’t want to wait much longer to reveal this launch date so that pre-orders can go live at various retailers. As such, it would be greatly surprising if Indiana Jones and the Great Circle didn’t have its release date revealed at Gamescom .

Based on previous reports, Bethesda is said to be targeting a release for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at some point in December. Regardless of what month it does arrive in, though, it’s known to only be releasing for Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Additionally, it will also be a day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass since it is a first-party release from Xbox.