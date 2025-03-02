Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Falls to Lowest Price Yet

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has dropped to its lowest price so far in a deal that will end incredibly soon. Since its launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC in December 2024, the newest Indiana Jones game hasn’t been discounted much at all. Even when it has been hit with some price cuts, these past sales haven’t been all that noteworthy and have kept the title relatively close to its standard retail value. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for a better discount to come about, an ongoing deal should be taken advantage of quickly.

As of this writing, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has received a 20% drop in price across Xbox and PC. This means that instead of being sold for $69.99, Indiana Jones is now going for $55.99. Although this cut in value might not be as vast as some would hope, this is still the best sale that the game has seen to this point. It’s also set to only last for a little more than 24 hours and will come to an end on March 3rd.

While this is a great price for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it’s obviously worth stressing that there is a cheaper way to play the game. That would be by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will allow you to download Indiana Jones (and a variety of other games) for the cost of $20 per month. Assuming that you could finish Great Circle in only a single month, this is the cheapest way that you could play the Indiana Jones adventure, but those who like to own their games outright may prefer buying it as part of this deal.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

“Uncover one of history’s greatest mysteries in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a first-person, single-player adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. The year is 1937, sinister forces are scouring the globe for the secret to an ancient power connected to the Great Circle, and only one person can stop them – Indiana Jones. You’ll become the legendary archaeologist in this cinematic action-adventure game from MachineGames, the award-winning studio behind the recent Wolfenstein series, and executive produced by Hall of Fame game designer Todd Howard.

Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.”