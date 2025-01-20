Infinity Nikki Reveals Upcoming Firework Season 1.2 Update

Players around the world continue to be captivated by Infinity Nikki‘s cozy gameplay and addictive outfit-collecting gacha mechanic. It doesn’t hurt that the game gets frequent updates that introduce new quests and story elements, giving Stylists new ways to explore Miraland with Nikki and Momo. As the current Shooting Star season draws to a close, the team behind Infinity Nikki is looking ahead to the next festival in Florawish – Firework Season. Along with the exciting season trailer, Infold Games is hosting a giveaway to reward a few lucky Infinity Nikki fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stylists have a few more days to wrap up the current events for the Infinity Nikki Shooting Star season, which ends on January 23rd. Thankfully, those who’ve already gotten their fill of catching Pink Ribbon Eels and helping prepare for the Shooting Star Festival won’t have long to wait for the next set of in-game events. The new season launches with the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, which starts on January 23rd, right after the Shooting Star season ends.

Infinity Nikki Version 1.2 [Firework Season] begins on January 23rd!



As fireworks light up the night sky, a fantastical adventure unfolds on the new event Isles, and a mysterious ship from the Linlang Empire arrives… The grand celebration is about to begin, and Miraland… pic.twitter.com/lc4UTWAO87 — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) January 20, 2025

The 1.2 Update will be called Firework Season and Infold is getting players excited for the next big event in Miraland with a brand-new trailer. Along with footage of the upcoming fireworks, the trailer includes a new song that will likely greet players at the log-in screen or during a key moment in the season’s Exclusive Quest. While the details for new quests haven’t yet been revealed, Nikki and Momo will undoubtedly find themselves helping out to ensure this latest Miraland Festival is a success.

New Infinity Nikki Season Brings Fresh Outfits and a Brand-New Festival

In the leadup to the 1.2 Update, Infold is treating players to sneak peeks from the upcoming Carnival of Fireworks via their account on X. This includes the official trailer as well as a sneak peek at the new limited-time Resonance outfits players will be able to try their luck to pull.

The new outfits will be called Stardust Flare and Dance Til Dawn, and each comes with a special ability. Stardust Flare is a Whimsicality outfit that has a firework-themed sparkler effect, while Dance Till Dawn is a gliding outfit that lets off confetti when used. Per usual, players will need to collect the various elements of the outfit by using Revelation Crystals for random pulls from the Resonance Menu.

One of the new Infinity Nikki outfits for Firework Season

The new update will also introduce a “special route” at Flora Wharf, leading to a new Isles area where the Carnival of Fireworks will take place. For those who’ve already had their fill of Florawish and the surrounding areas, a new place to explore surely adds an extra dash of excitement for seasoned and new Stylists alike.

In addition to having the new season content to look forward to, players can enter to win a few different prizes in-game and IRL by sharing the news via X. Players who include their Infinity Nikki user ID information when reposting the 1.2 Firework Season trailer will be entered to win $100 or an Infinity Nikki Merchandise Pack. Meanwhile, those who boost the news about the new Resonance outfits can have a chance at winning 1 of 10 Infinity Nikki hat & scarf sets. The details for these contests are available in the original posts.

Players preparing for the next season in Infinity Nikki should be sure to wrap up current quests, claim all rewards, and use up limited-time Revelation Crystals. Progress and these special crystals will reset when the Firework Season begins on January 23rd, bringing in exciting new discoveries and outfits.