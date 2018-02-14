Injustice 2 Creative Director Teases Black Panther as Guest Character

Injustice 2 creative director Ed Boon has, once again, created a black hole of hype and anxiety by teasing a new character for Injustice 2. Last night as Spawn and Constantine fans sat nursing their still-tender wounds, Boon published a Twitter poll asking if we’d want to see a new guest character join the roster. But not just any guest character; a Marvel character; Black Panther! Check it out:

Should we put in Black Panther as a guest character in Injustice 2 ?? — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 14, 2018

We’ve seen Boon put out multiple Twitter polls to gauge interest in certain characters, and as far as we can tell, those polls actually have made a difference. Hellboy and Sub-Zero were both initially teased in Twitter polls which saw impressive voter turnout (and they say young people aren’t voting?!), and both ended up joining the roster. Hellboy, you won’t need reminding, is not a DC Comics character, so it’s not completely far-fetched to believe that Black Panther could actually make the cut.

If you click through to the tweet to cast your vote, you will see that the majority of voters opted for the final option, because by now we know with near certainty that Boon was just having a bit of fun. I can think of few people in the gaming and comic book space who are likely to have as many daily Twitter notifications as Ed Boon. Injustice has become such a monstrously popular franchise in this space, and Boon loves to cut up, tease, and dream as much as we do. The only difference is, when he decides to have fun, people take him seriously, and WWG writes articles about it (we’re not sorry).

If I were a betting man, I would put my money on additional Fighter Packs being announced some time this year. With the recent release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the third and (as far as we know) final Fighter Pack has been fully revealed. Atom, Enchantress, and the Ninja Turtles wrapped up who could be our final Injustice 2 roster additions, but with the wild success that this game has enjoyed, we’ll be shocked if NetherRealm opts not to dream up another season of additions.

What better way to announce a Fighter Pack 4 than with the first Marvel character to ever enter the Injustice universe?! The implications would reach far beyond the scope of this one game, and it would shake up the industry in a huge way. If anyone can make it happen, it’s Boon. Come on, dude!