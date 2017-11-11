How Injustice 2 Trolled Constantine Fans

Injustice 2 players can hardly be dissatisfied with the third Fighter Pack that’s coming soon, but those who were hoping to see Constantine’s reveal might’ve been a bit disappointed after several teasers appeared to point towards the character.

To be fair to those who thought the fiery Constantine was coming to Injustice 2, you had more than enough hints to make you feel led on. For example, watch the official Fighter Pack 3 trailer above that revealed Atom, Enchantress, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and you’ll notice the lit cigarette laying on the ground. It’s an iconic part of Constantine’s look, and the teaser image tweeted earlier by the game’s Twitter account looked to put emphasis on that scene and made players hyped for a potential reveal.

But aside from the tweets and the teaser image, there were also several in-game features that got players mistakenly excited for Constantine.

The Constantine Tease

Even before the teaser image was revealed and the hype for Constantine was almost overflowing before the Fighter Pack 3 announcement, the teasers started months ago with in-game content pointing towards the character.

A hero card was spotted that had Constantine’s image on it, and with the character not yet playable in Injustice 2, then or now, it looked like he might be coming at some point. Doubling down on those teasers, a fire-fueled assist from Constantine that was usable in the game’s single-player mode was noticed. That alone likely could’ve been seen as a neat Easter egg, but combined with the card and later on the teaser image with the cigarette, it’s understandable why Injustice 2 players could feel like they were trolled during the entire process.

