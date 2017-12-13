Injustice 2 Free Trial Includes Full Roster, All Modes, and Select DLC Characters

WB Interactive is putting their money where their mouth is, and giving everyone a chance to try Injustice 2 for free. They’re convinced (and I’m convinced) that once you find that one superhero or super-villain that you want to main, and start using them consistently, you’re going to get hooked. The free trial period begins on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 14, and will continue through December 18.

This isn’t going to be a cheap tease with beta-scope features; you’re actually going to be able to enjoy every facet of Injustice 2 and see everything that it has to offer. The first three chapters of the incredible story mode, all multiplayer and online modes, and the entire roster of characters will be open to you. Even some of the most exciting DLC characters will be available to select in single-player and multiverse modes.

The best part about this whole trial period is, if at the end of it you decide to dive in and buy the full game, you’ll be able to do so at a discount. In this morning’s press release it was noted that Injustice 2 will be marked down at participating retailers during the holiday season, and I think it’s safe to assume that we’ll see sales on the PSN and Xbox Game stores, respectively.

If you’ve been looking on at all of the new character reveals for Injustice 2 and ignoring them because you don’t own the game, now is the time jump on the bandwagon. The game really is as great as everyone says it is, and it totally blew away our expectations. We were expecting a serviceable sequel to the original Injustice with prettier visuals, but what we got was the best superhero game, and one of the best single-player campaigns, we’ve ever played. You can read out full Injustice 2 review right here.