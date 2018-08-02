Injustice 2: Legendary Edition Console Versions On Sale At Amazon



Earlier today, we reported the news that the PC version of Injustice 2: Legendary Edition, featuring special skins and the whole run of downloadable characters including Hellboy and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was available for under $20 — an unbelievable price for a fighter of that quality.

Now, some console players may be feeling left out in the cold since they can’t get that deal. However, Amazon is here to help with one that may not be quite as money-saving, but is still good considering what all you’re getting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The online retailer is currently selling both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game for $29.99 apiece. No word yet on how long this sale will last, but you can get the game for just over half of its original selling price. Not only that, but if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get it with free two-day shipping. You’ll be fighting just in time for the weekend!

The game comes with the original content from Injustice 2 when it released last summer, along with all of the downloadable characters released over the course of the year, as well as five premiere skins (including Black Lightning!) and other awesome golden goodies. It also features a jam-packed story mode where the mightiest heroes find themselves pitted against Brainiac, who vows to take over the world any way he sees fit.

We reviewed the game last year and found it to be a worthwhile fighting game from NetherRealm Studios, the same crew that brought us the Mortal Kombat games. Just over a year later, it’s still rock solid.

Reviewer Matthew Hayes noted, “In the end, we all just want to feel like kids living out our grandest superhero fantasies, and Injustice 2 succeeds in building a bridge between our now-adult imaginations and those high and inspiring dreams.”

Considering that the game will be one of the titles taking center stage at EVO 2018 in Las Vegas this weekend, its popularity is still strong. So if you haven’t jumped on board the Injustice express yet, you shouldn’t miss out on this deal.

Again, you can get the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions at the included links.

(Disclaimer: WWG may earn a small commission from said links, but we appreciate your support!)