‘Injustice 2 Legendary Edition’ Only $19.79 on Fanatical for Limited Time

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition is at a historically-low price right now. As Fanatical’s featured Star Deal, you can grab Injustice 2: Legendary Edition for only $19.79. To be clear, this is the full game, and all of the DLC that has been released since launch. You can find the listing right here.

This is, hands down, one of the best superhero games ever made in any genre. You can read our review right here. The story campaign in Injustice 2 is one of the best we’ve seen, and will have any DC Comics fan or superhero fan on the edge of their seats. Here’s the rundown from Fanatical:

“Build the ultimate version of your favorite DC Legends in Injustice 2. Experience intense battles as each one will define you, with every match you will earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your roster. Picking up where Injustice left off as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk. Grab a Steam key for INJUSTICE 2 and save a BEST EVER 67% for 24 hours only or while stocks last!”

ALL DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT CHARACTERS : Includes 10 additional characters and 5 Premiere Skins – including Hellboy and TMNT.

EVERY BATTLE DEFINES YOU : With every match you’ll earn gear to equip, customize and evolve your roster.

A NEW THREAT RISES : Picking up where Injustice left off, Batman struggles against Superman’s regime, as a new threat appears that will put Earth’s very existence at risk.

THE BEST OF DC : Choose from the biggest DC Universe roster ever and battle across iconic locations in epic scale battles.

BUILT BY NETHERREALM: Developers of the best-selling and critically acclaimed MORTAL KOMBAT franchise.

It really is a spectacle, which is why we gave the game a damn five out of five. Here’s what we had to say in the summary of our review last May:

“Injustice 2 is going to BFF! POW! its way into the hearts of long-time fans as well as newcomers. I can’t wait for you all to see what they’ve done with this story, and I can’t wait to see what kind of incredible gear builds I see online. I look forward to countless nights of Multiverse surprises and working together with Guild mates to dominate the leaderboards.

“Most of all, I can’t wait to feel powerful again. In the end, we all just want to feel like kids living out our grandest superhero fantasies, and Injustice 2 succeeds in building a bridge between our now-adult imaginations and those high and inspiring dreams.”

