Injustice 2 Creative Director Releases New Look at Ninja Turtles Ahead of Gameplay Stream

In case you missed the news, NetherRealm Studios will be hosting a live stream tomorrow that will give you a look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Injustice 2 before they debut later this month. But that didn’t stop creative director Ed Boon from giving us a tease of what to expect.

Boon posted two separate GIF’s featuring Michelangelo from the Ninja Turtles squad, and though it’s more about stand-still animation than actual fighting tactics, they’re still pretty awesome to see – and show that the Turtles have plenty of personality to spare within the game.

Let’s start with the first GIF, which you can see below. In it, Mikey shows off with some stylish nunchuk twirling, before going into a battle pose and re-sheathing them back into his belt. It’s a pretty cool battle pose, while at the same time showing off some of Mikey’s personality. You can almost hear him say, “C’mon!” after he’s done twirling them around.

Injustice 2 Ninja Turtles Game Play video tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Z26WJWhGzi — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 6, 2018

In the second tweet, Mikey is a little more relaxed, yet still ready for battle. He shows a quick stance where he jumps around with his arms extended, then goes looking for a high five. When he finds no one there to give him one, he gives himself a self high-five before getting back into his battle stance. It’s pretty funny, actually.

Watchtower stream tomorrow (3pm CST) covers an in-depth look at how the Ninja Turtles will play in Injustice 2. Yes! High 5!

No? OK….pic.twitter.com/dKk7acLq2l — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 6, 2018

This is just a small taste of what tomorrow’s stream will have to offer, and between this and the reportedly leaked dialogue for the game, the Ninja Turtles will have a lot to offer to fighting fans and Turtle devotees alike. We’ll also be able to see how the battle system works, whether we can call upon characters in secondary fashion (like Captain Ginyu in Dragon Ball FighterZ) or you tag in characters to help you out, should someone be getting tired (like Marvel vs. Capcom).

We’ll have full details from the live stream tomorrow, and – hopefully – a release date for when the Ninja Turtles will arrive. Hopefully it’s not too far off, as we need to go ahead and get our orders for pizza in early.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.