Injustice 2 Exploring Options to Return Lost Gear, Raiden Release Date Revealed

At the outset of this afternoon’s Injustice 2 Watchtower stream, the crew at NetherRealm revealed that the in-house developers and programmers are exploring multiple options to attempt recovery of players’ lost gear. This, following a two day fiasco during which players despaired that the gear and premiere skins that they had unlocked recently would be lost forever. The team also revealed that Raiden would be officially released on October 3 for anyone who owns the ultimate edition of Injustice 2, and to the rest of us standard edition peasants on October 6.

There’s a lot going on right now. At first players were upset that a handful of Xbox One players were able to unlock Raiden early, thanks to a glitch. This resulted in disgruntled Injustice 2 players encountering Raiden online and going mad with jealousy. Shortly thereafter, a patch went live for PS4 and Xbox One which should have fixed things, but instead, players found all of their gear for every character was missing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Initial updates and statements from NetherRealm revealed that the only gear affected by the update was gear (or skins) unlocked after September 25. What they didn’t reveal is whether or not there was any chance of that gear coming back to the accounts of those affected by the update. It didn’t sound promising at first, but today’s livestream made us think that there may be a chance after all.

This has been going on for a few days now. If the developers knew for a fact that there was no way of getting this stuff back, we have to believe that they would have just come out with some kind of compensation.

On the bright side, we do know that we have some more cool gear to look forward to in the very near future. The crew mentioned that Justice League is launching in November, and they also reminded us with no shortage of winks and smiles that Injustice 2 hosted a special multiverse event (with plenty of cool gear) to coincide with the launch of the Wonder Woman film.

Stay tuned, guys. We have a feeling that your gear may not be lost after all! We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.