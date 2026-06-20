Rare PSA 10 Card from a Forgotten Pokemon TCG Era Just Smashed Its Sales Record (Here’s Why)

Over its 30-year run, The Pokemon TCG has seen a lot of changes. From new rarity tiers to changes to the primary gimmick in each era, some new ideas stick around while others get left behind. One forgotten and relatively short-lived piece of Pokemon TCG was e-cards. These cards are instantly recognizable thanks to the presence of a barcode that vastly alters the typical card design. They’re also fairly rare, since the e-card era only lasted about two years. Now, one e-card from the original 2002 run has smashed its sales record, proving rarity can trump aesthetics when it comes to Pokemon card collecting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The card in question is from the 2002 Pokemon TCG: Expedition base set that started the e-card era. The Dragonite Holo #9 from this set remains one of its biggest chase cards, with the coveted PSA 10 editions easily selling for $9000 or more. But recently, a mint condition version of this card absolutely demolished its prior highest recorded price. During Goldin’s recent Spring Pop Culture Auction, a PSA 10 mint condition Dragonite from Expedition sold for a staggering $55,224. That is the highest recorded sale for the card, putting it well above the prior record of just under $30,000. And it’s not hard to see why.

Dragonite #9 is a Unique Piece of Pokemon History, And It’s Got the Resale Value to Prove It

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Dragonite is, of course, one of Kanto’s most popular Pokemon. The dragon-type recently got a brand-new Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which may be part of the resurgence in value for cards featuring the Pokemon. However, this card’s value is likely more tied to its rarity than anything else. The Pokemon TCG printed its e-card designs for just about two years. In total, just over 500 e-card designs were ever created, making this card style fairly unique compared to the standard fare. These were also among the last of the Pokemon TCG cards printed by Wizards of the Coast, further adding to their place in Pokemon history.

e-Cards feature a barcode along the side and bottom of the card. This placement means that everything else about the card is slightly smaller, shifted over, and up to make room for that yellow bar. The barcodes were part of a push to link the Pokemon TCG to the digital age. By scanning the card with a Nintendo e-reader, you could get more information about the Pokemon and the card in question. e-Cards also activated special mini games you could play on your Game Boy Advance.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

Unfortunately, the e-cards are also kind of ugly. The wide yellow bar featuring the barcode takes away from the room for Pokemon art itself, and many fans were less than thrilled with this pivot away from the previous card design. I remember being a young Pokemon fan, absolutely baffled by the ugly new design. I’m fairly confident that exactly zero e-cards made their way into my personal collection, and they certainly didn’t survive to the small handful I still have today.

In addition to the cards themselves being ugly, few people were willing to take the extra steps needed to actually use those clunky barcodes. The Game Boy Advance e-reader attachment required to actually unlock those extra features was expensive and sold poorly. This, combined with the backlash for card designs, made the e-card era a short and quickly forgotten piece of Pokemon TCG history. It was likely an idea before its time, as the modern rise of smartphones would make a scannable product far more accessible than it was back in 2002.

So, even if the Dragonite holo from Expedition isn’t one of the prettiest designs, it is part of a unique piece of Pokemon history. This, along with a general rise in prices across the board for Pokemon TCG resales, no doubt contributed to its recent record-breaking sale. The one that Goldin recently auctioned for $55K is also one of a small number of PSA mint condition Dragonite holos in rotation, making it even more valuable for collectors who like to add rare cards to their lineup.

What do you think of the Pokemon TCG e-card designs? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!