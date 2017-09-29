Injustice 2 Watchtower LIVE: Missing Gear Update and Raiden Gameplay

NetherRealm Studios is going live with an Injustice 2 Watchtower stream, and we expect this one to be a doozy. Not only will we be getting our first glimpse of some unscripted Raiden gameplay, we’re also likely to hear from the team about the recent and ill-fated Injustice 2 update, which deleted a ton of gear from many user accounts. Tune in above and view the stream live to hear what the team has to say about our ill-fated gear!

Note: The stream is scheduled to begin at 3PM Central, but NetherRealm typically runs a few minutes late. If you don’t see the stream just yet, try refreshing the page. It will start imminently.

As of now, it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be any way to salvage any gear you might have earned after September 25. At first, all gear for every character was gone, but NetherRealm revealed that a simple reboot will restore all gear earned before the 25th. The jury is still out on all of the gear earned in the past few days. An update last night suggested that an impending update would cease the deletion of gear, but it didn’t mention anything about restoring gear deleted by the previous update.

To be frank, it’s a mess. NetherRealm hasn’t stated outright that the stream this afternoon will be dealing directly with the update or its consequences, but it’s the only thing that fans have been asking about since the update went live. The tweet teasing today’s stream featured an image of Raiden, and no doubt most of the stream will be about Raiden and his moveset, but there’s no way they’re letting a one-hour presentation meant just for players go by without talking about this update.

Tune in for this one , folks. We’re going to get some big news.