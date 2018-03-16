Injustice 2: Wonder Woman’s “Demigod” Armor Teased

Warrior.

Amazon.

Demigod. Earn new Wonder Woman Gear in the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition on March 27th. https://t.co/wfI1S6VQ13 #injustice2 pic.twitter.com/pyYi88oofo — Injustice2 (@InjusticeGame) March 16, 2018

As you can see, today, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment took the opportunity to tease Wonder Woman’s “Demigod” armor that will feature in the upcoming Legendary Edition of Injustice 2 which is poised to hit on March 27th.

Decked out in armor head-to-toe and handling a shield and a short-sword, the new look for Wonder Woman is a rather drastic change, but one that NetherRealm completely nails. She looks like an ancient-Greek soldier that you would see charging your line as you scream in fear. In other words, she looks badass.

As you can imagine, upon the tease many fans went crazy on Twitter with their reactions, most which were really positive:

I don’t play WW but that costume is SLICK, hope Canary will have new gears as well — Steve Fox (@SSfox_GITS) March 16, 2018

That’s more like a light armor should look on women. Not naked. — Eduardo Barros (@MegaEdu13) March 16, 2018

Wonder Woman won’t be the only character getting new outfits with the arrival of the Legendary Edition, the whole roster will be. And if any of them look as good as this, well, I may just have to jump back into Injustice 2.

Injustice 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information on the game’s Legendary Edition, here’s an overview, courtesy of Warner Bros.:

Power up and build the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2 – winner of IGN’s best fighting game of 2017!