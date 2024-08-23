NetherRealm Job Listing May Leak First Injustice 3 Details

A new NetherRealm Studios job listing may have leaked the first Injustice 3 details. Following the release of Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 1 in back-to-back fashion, the expectation is that NetherRealm Studios will return to the other series it is known for: Injustice. In other words, the world is anticipating that the Chicago-based studio is hard at work on Injustice 3, or whatever this anticipated next installment ends up being called.

To this end, NetherRealm Studios is currently looking to hire an Associate Producer to work on an unannounced project that it obviously divulges no details on other than that it is AAA. That said, if you inspect the listing a little harder, there is one tidbit that sticks out. The listing mentions a “high-quality cinematic animation for our story mode campaign.”

Assuming this mystery project is Injustice 3, which is a seemingly safe assumption, this would mean Injustice 3 is set to have a story mode like previous NetherRealm Studios’ games before it, including the previous Injustice games. In other words, it’s not that surprising, though it will be reassuring to fans worried the more popular multiplayer could one day nudge out the single-player story campaign. And this may still happen, one day, but not with NetherRealm Studios’ next project.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While technically job listings are official sources of information, they aren’t always the greatest for the most reliable information for various reasons. Further, there is nothing here that points to this mystery project being Injustice 3. Again, it is a reasonable assumption to assume this project is Injustice 3, but for now this is just speculation.

It is unlikely NetherRealm Studios or WB Games is going to comment on this job listing and the speculation it has created. However, if either or both do, we will update the story accordingly.

