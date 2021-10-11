Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed that the upcoming animated movie Injustice will make an appearance at DC FanDome this weekend on Saturday, October 16th. In addition to the release of several new images from the upcoming movie, which is set to release on October 19th on physical media as well as digitally, it was announced that a special sneak peek will be at DC FanDome.

The Injustice animated film is specifically inspired by the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game from NetherRealm Studios as well as DC’s comic based on the game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One. According to Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, “the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad – where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?”

As noted above, Injustice is set to release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on October 19th. The movie is directed by Matt Peters from a screenplay by Ernie Altbacker. The movie features the voices of Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, Brandon Micheal Hall as Cyborg, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash & Shazam, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming movie right here.

