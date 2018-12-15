InkyPen Bringing Its Comic Subscription Service To Nintendo Switch Next Week

InkyPen has announced that’s bringing its comic subscription service of the same name to the Nintendo Switch next week on December 17, also known as this coming Monday.

The news came via the company’s official Twitter account and the following tweet:

For those that don’t know: InkyPen is an all-you-can read comic subscription service that was revealed earlier this year, and that will debut on the Nintendo Switch. According to the new company, the service will allow comic readers to read “thousands of comics from a wide selection of publishers and artists” right on their Nintendo Switch.

The subscription — which comes in at $7.99 USD a month — comes with everything. In other words, there’s no piecemeal content or premiums like there is with many similar services.

InkyPen claims that “almost all” of its content will be available globally, but “with some exceptions.” Said exceptions are not further detailed.

Initially, InkyPen will launch only with English language support, but more languages are coming. Further, InkyPen is looking to expand to other platforms, and of course, all subscriptions will be valid on all future platforms as well. In other words, it will be one universal subscription.

The Norway-based company hasn’t divulged the specifics of the library the service will offer, but does note American and European comics will be featured, as well as Manga.

That said, while InkyPens doesn’t divulge what type of comics will be offered, Rain Games’ boss did provide a little insight into what people can expect (Rain Games is a collaborator).

The catalogs from Dynamite, Titan, IDW, Dark Horse, Humanoids, Andrews Mcmeel, Archie Comics, Blind Ferret and Valiant. Pluss a couple of independents like Girl Genius. — Rainypete (@PeterMeldahl) December 14, 2018

Of course, with Dark Horse in the picture, there will be plenty of video game-specific comics on offer, such as comics from Dishonored, Tekken, Dark Souls, and Assassin’s Creed.

Of course, with Dark Horse in the picture, there will be plenty of video game-specific comics on offer, such as comics from Dishonored, Tekken, Dark Souls, and Assassin's Creed.