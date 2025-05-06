When Will GTA 6 Gameplay Be Revealed?

With the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2, the internet has been buzzing over the game’s incredible graphics, all of which were captured on a PlayStation 5 console. However, it may look too good to some, as it makes it very hard to tell if any gameplay made it into the trailer or if it’s all cutscenes. While this potential lack of gameplay isn’t a deal-breaker for some, especially in light of the recently delayed release date, it does beg the question of when we’ll actually see footage of GTA 6 in action straight from Rockstar, and not leaked like it has in previous years.

As we see at the end of the recent trailer, all of the footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 was captured on a PS5. This means that the console is able to render these scenes as is right now. It is notable to bring up that PC isn’t an announced platform for GTA 6 yet, and likely won’t be for a while, so what you see is what you’ll get on consoles. Also worth mentioning is that it states it was captured on PS5, not PS5 Pro, so the look and feel may be even better for those who own the latter.

Still, given the gorgeous graphics, it’s impossible to tell what is a cutscene and what is gameplay, given there wasn’t any noticeable dip or indication that gameplay is being shown, like a HUD. While there could be, realistically, some footage in there, it’s not enough to go off of. Unfortunately, we do have some idea of what it will look like from a 2022 leak, which showed around 50 minutes of in-progress gameplay. While it supposedly wasn’t anything from the current version, it did give us some idead of what to expect, like realistic interactions, gunplay, and scenery, along with the now-confirmed Vice City connections.

So, when should we expect gameplay for Grand Theft Auto 6? Well, on one hand, it is impossible to pinpoint, as the delay and today’s trailer signal that it could be a bit before then. Still, looking at Red Dead Redemption 2‘s timeline, the gameplay trailer didn’t release until August of 2018, with the game launching that October. Going off of that, we should at least expect the gameplay trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 to come out around January/February of 2026. Still, it could come sooner as Rockstar might have another reveal planned for 2025. Either way, it may be quite some time before we really see what Leonida looks like.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026. For all things GTA, keep it here at ComicBook.