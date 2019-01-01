Instagram Artist Provides His Take On Jim Carrey As Dr. Robotnik In the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Film

Over the past couple of months, we’ve caught a few glimpses of what the forthcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film may look like…and, well…let’s just say fans aren’t entirely sold just yet. But the team behind the project are quite confident with it; and it does have one killer factor going for it with Jim Carrey portraying the evil Dr. Robotnik.

And one fan has opted to put together his take of Carrey as the devious Eggman, with the help of Photoshop. We’re still not sure if this is how he’ll look in the movie, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The artist, going under the name @willgray_art, has posted the mockup on Instagram, which you can see below.

It doesn’t look too shabby, to say the least. WillGray_Art definitely has the mustache and creepy smile down, though we’re not sure how the eyes are going to work with detached sunglass lenses. Still, that’s Robotnik, right down to the letter. And let’s also make note that Carrey could look great with Eggman’s balding look, as well as that red leather jacket.

But we’re wondering about the body shape the character will have. After all, Eggman is shaped, well, like an Egg- it’s in his name- and we’re not certain if that’ll carry over into the film, or if the producers will go for something like this. They seemingly changed Sonic around so he has fur and human-like legs, even though some fans aren’t crazy about the new look.

The movie still has a ways to go before it arrives in theaters; and there wasn’t even any footage of actors in its first batch of footage, which debuted last month during CCXP. But hopefully we’ll see how it’s coming together in a matter of months, with at least a teaser trailer giving us an idea of what to expect. Fingers crossed!

Along with Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog features the voice talent of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, along with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Neal McDonough.

Sonic the Hedgehog blasts its way into theaters on November 8, 2019.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Soup for the details!)