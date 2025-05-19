The Last of Us Star Confirms Role in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The Last of Us star, Stephen A. Chang, has officially confirmed he has begun shooting for Naughty Dog’s upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Details are sparse, but Chang has revealed he has begun working on Naughty’s Dog’s next game and how the studio is handling work on this project. Naughty Dog’s aim appears to be avoiding spoilers and has not given Chang or any other actor the full script of the game. No release date has been set for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, but rumors suggest a 2027 release. Considering Chang and many others are just now beginning filming for the game, this seems likely.

Chang spoke with Dexerto about his role in Intergalactic, revealing how little even he knows about Naughty Dog’s game. “What I know about it is probably as much as you guys, which I think is intentional,” Chang said. Despite this, he believes “it’s going to be the next big thing.” Chang also verified that the cast are handed pieces of the game’s script and often out of order.

Stephen A. Chang starred in The Last of Us Part II as Jesse, Ellie’s friend and leader of the Jackson community’s patrol groups. Jesse joins Ellie on her quest for vengeance against Abby, catching up after she and Dina have already left. Jesse was a fan-favorite character, and Chang brought him to life in the video game adaptation.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet received a mixed response since its reveal. Many bashed the trailer, particularly the lead actress. Tati Gabrielle has since revealed she was being prepped by Naughty Dog for this potential response. While Gabrielle’s role is known as Jordan A. Mun, Chang’s role in the upcoming title remains to be seen.