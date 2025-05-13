Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Lead Actress Prepped for Negative Reaction

Naughty Dog’s next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, has already seen mixed reactions. Main protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, played by Tati Gabrielle, is facing a similar backlash to The Last of Us Part 2’s character Abby, and the voice actor who portrayed her, Laura Bailey. Tati Gabrielle has spoken out about the initial backlash received following the official announcement trailer and has now revealed more information about her ongoing experience with Naughty Dog as the face of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Gabrielle revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly how she is preparing for the role of Jordan in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The actress is aware of the backlash and hate that came about with The Last of Us Part 2 and is already working with Neil Druckmann, the studio head of Naughty Dog, to prepare for a similar response

tati gabrielle as jordan a. munn in intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

“Neil was like, ‘Ignore it. No matter what, me and you, we’re going to make something beautiful. We’re going to make something that we’re proud of,” Gabrielle said. “Neil’s been bootcamp-ing me. I know Troy’s experience, I know Ashley’s experience… I know Laura Bailey’s experience.”

Laura Bailey received an incredible wave of hate, especially after players experienced The Last of Us Part 2’s most controversial scene. Not only did the actress receive attacks online, but she later reported that her family was also threatened.

Despite this, many are still excited for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Not much is known about the game, but there was a positive reaction to the game’s world and look. Gabrielle seems determined to ignore the hate and give her best performance, and Druckmann seems to be of the same mind.