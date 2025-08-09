Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Second Trailer May Arrive Soon Following Naughty Dog Update

Game developer Naughty Dog has an impressive history of hits, with everything from Crash Bandicoot up through Uncharted and The Last of Us. That means all eyes have been on the studio’s latest project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The game’s first trailer debuted at The Game Awards 2024 and has weathered some complicated reactions ever since. But now, it looks like we might be about to finally get a second good look at the newest Naughty Dog game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the initial reveal trailer, Naughty Dog hasn’t shared a ton of official details about Intergalactic. We do know it’s a fresh IP from the developer, after years of focusing on big franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us. We’ve also got a good idea of who is involved, from creative director Neil Druckmann to actors like Tati Gabrielle. But what players really want to see is gameplay, and it looks like a new gameplay trailer could be in the works.

🔥HOT JOB🔥Gameplay Capture Artist



Do you have an eye for cinematic gameplay & the determination to get that perfect run?

Join us as a Gameplay Capture Artist & help showcase our worlds through stunning shots & gameplay.#gamecapturejobs



Apply Now📥https://t.co/xqqC2YyzWX pic.twitter.com/EgiPKjfhm8 — Naughty Dog Jobs (@NaughtyDogJobs) August 8, 2025

Recently, Naughty Dog posted that it’s hiring a Gameplay Capture Artist. This role is a “temporary engagement” looking for someone to create “fresh, unique, and exciting video…” for the entire Naughty Dog catalog. In other words, this person will be tasked with getting those great gameplay videos and images that turn into gameplay trailers and marketing materials.

When Could We Get a New Trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

This job listing is for the entire Naughty Dog library, not just Intergalactic. However, that is one of the main projects the studio is working on, so it stands to reason this role would likely work on some gameplay capture for the game. And if that’s the case, a new trailer could well be on the way at last.

Of course, if Naughty Dog is hiring someone to help get a gameplay trailer together, we’ll likely be waiting a little while longer. They need to fill the position, train the new employee, and get the footage cut together. Even so, this job listing could point to imminent plans to finally release a new trailer for Intergalactic, likely featuring gameplay this time.

Image courtesy of Naughty Dog

Rumors have recently suggested that Naughty Dog is looking to release Intergalactic in late 2026. If that’s the case, getting to work on a new trailer right about now would make sense. The studio no doubt wants to start trying to drum up a bit more positive publicity after somewhat negative reactions to its initial trailer.

As of now, Naughty Dog hasn’t confirmed the release window for Intergalactic. In fact, the studio hasn’t shared much about the title at all, leaving a lot of questions that a new gameplay trailer could start to answer. Hopefully, this newly posted role means we’ll be getting one sooner rather than later.

When it does launch, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will release for PS5. Its release window isn’t yet known.

Are you looking forward to seeing more footage from Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet? Let us know in the comments below!