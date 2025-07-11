Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Rumor Reveals Release Window for New Naughty Dog Game

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the next game from Naughty Dog, the team behind massive PlayStation franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us. With Intergalactic, Naughty Dog is taking to the stars and putting players in the shoes of a bounty hunter thousands of years in the future. Outside of the initial reveal at the 2024 Game Awards, we haven’t heard too much about Intergalactic. A new leak claims to have quite a bit of information about the project, including a somewhat surprising release window.

Earlier this year, director Neil Druckman said the team “still had a ways to go” with Intergalactic. However, this leak, which comes via the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, claims that Naughty Dog is targeting a late 2026 release window.

As with any leak, you’ll want to take that information with a huge grain of salt. Anyone can post a rumor like this, and the poster is largely using a 4chan post for most of the information. That said, we know Naughty Dog has been working on Intergalactic since 2020, so a six-year development cycle isn’t too out there, even if we don’t have many official details about what to expect.

The release window rumor isn’t the only bit of new info included in the leak. It also claims that Intergalactic will use a “nested sandbox,” which mixes bits of The Last of Us 2 with Dark Souls when building its open world. That likely means we can expect a surprisingly interconnected world, giving players plenty of room to explore.

As far as gameplay, the rumor claims that combat is “satisfying” and will feature combo strings similar to God of War 2018. That said, the leak also says you can approach each scenario in multiple ways. Fighting is always an option, but so are stealth and negotiation. It sounds like the logical culmination of Naughty Dog’s work on TLOU and Uncharted. The former’s stealth hasn’t always been the best in the business, but is servicable, while Uncharted’s puzzle-solving gives you a minute to breathe. Mixing bits of those together could make for another great game in the developer’s large catalog.

Finally, the leaker says Naughty Dog’s lighting engine for Intergalactic is “insane.” The developer has always been great at getting the most out of PlayStation’s technology, so that’s not too surprising, but it’s good to hear that ND is continuing to push the platform forward graphically. The leak mentions that levels shift colors based on planetary phases, which sounds like a new level of dynamic lighting.

Hopefully, we’ll start to learn more about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet toward the end of the year. If Naughty Dog and PlayStation are targeting late-2026, we can probably expect a teaser around The Game Awards 2025 and a larger reveal next summer. Of course, development is never a straight line, so don’t be surprised if the release date moves around. After all, an official window hasn’t been shared by the developer or publisher. Regardless, things are seemingly shaping up for Naughty Dog’s next original IP to make a major splash.