It’s A Big Week For Nintendo Game Releases On Switch, 3DS And Wii U

The fall gaming season is upon us, which means the game releases are going to start stacking up. This week is no exception for Nintendo platforms, as a number of releases are dropping between today and tomorrow that will keep both Nintendo Switch and 3DS owners rather happy.

First off, on the Nintendo 3DS side of things, two big games are arriving:

Metroid: Samus Returns – yessssss. Samus is back with a vengeance, blasting her way through a number of new areas and destroying enemies with the help of her weapon array and her new melee attack. We’ll have a review on this one early next week, but it looks outstanding. It releases tomorrow.Amazon Prime members can still save 20% when they pre-order.

Minecraft: New Nintendo 3DS Edition – The 3D adventure finally makes its way to the 3DS platform, with every bit of blocky fun that you can expect from the Mojang classic – only this time, you can take it on the go!

Also launching on the 3DS this week is Percy’s Predicament Deluxe.

Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch is seeing a ton of new games this week, headlined by a sports superstar:

NBA 2K18 — The basketball champ is back, this time making its debut on the Nintendo Switch with both a Legend Edition and a Legend Edition Gold. The game will be available starting tomorrow (or later tonight) and will feature all the fast-paced dunking action you can expect from the franchise.

Semispheres – A quirky puzzle game where you drive two spheres around the limitations of a stage, activating switches and trying to get out in one piece

Beach Buggy Racing – Vector Unit’s entertaining arcade-style racer, where you can unlock new tracks, upgrades and drivers as you try to make your way to the finish line.

Quest of Dungeons – an 8-bit style adventure that role-playing fans are bound to love.

Spin Master – the Neo-Geo classic returns, as you guide a pair of heroic cowboys across dangerous levels.

Other games coming out for the Switch this week include Robonauts, Kingdom: New Lands and 36 Fragments of Midnight.

And, believe it or not, the Wii U has a couple of new games as well, including the Turbo-Grafx 16 classic Vigilante and the adventurous Earthlock: Festival of Magic. So there’s something for everyone this week. Dig in!