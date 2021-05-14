J. Cole Fans Freak Out After Rapper Mentions Metal Gear Solid and Hideo Kojima on New Album

World-renowned rap star J. Cole released a new album today entitled The Off-Season. For the most part, the array of new tracks from the longtime musician have been well-received so far. But for those that happen to be video game fans, there is one specific line on J. Cole's latest album that has generated quite a bit of buzz.

On the fourth track of the album, which is called Applying Pressure, J. Cole drops a bar that references both the Metal Gear Solid video game series and its iconic creator, Hideo Kojima. The line specifically sees Cole referring to himself as Big Boss, who is the protagonist of multiple installments in the video game series, most notably in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Cole goes on to say that he's a Boss not in the same way as Rick Ross (who is another rapper that goes by this nickname) but he is "more like a wavy Hideo."

As soon as fans began listening to The Off-Season when it released at midnight, social media lit up with people talking about how great this bar is. Some fans said that J. Cole's credibility greatly grew because of the line. Others were shocked to find out that he's clearly played the Metal Gear Solid series and is even aware of who Hideo Kojima is.

What's even funnier about this situation is that this isn't even the only video game reference that Cole has on The Off-Season. In the album's debut track, 95 South, Cole makes a reference to Luigi from the Super Mario Bros. series. The line became so highly talked about on social media that it even made Luigi's name trend for a bit, which was much to the confusion of many Nintendo fans.

If you'd like to get a look at what some people specifically thought of this Kojima reference by Cole, you can find some of the best tweets down below. Conversely, you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more about this specific line or the album as a whole.