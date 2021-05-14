J. Cole Fans Freak Out After Rapper Mentions Metal Gear Solid and Hideo Kojima on New Album
World-renowned rap star J. Cole released a new album today entitled The Off-Season. For the most part, the array of new tracks from the longtime musician have been well-received so far. But for those that happen to be video game fans, there is one specific line on J. Cole's latest album that has generated quite a bit of buzz.
On the fourth track of the album, which is called Applying Pressure, J. Cole drops a bar that references both the Metal Gear Solid video game series and its iconic creator, Hideo Kojima. The line specifically sees Cole referring to himself as Big Boss, who is the protagonist of multiple installments in the video game series, most notably in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Cole goes on to say that he's a Boss not in the same way as Rick Ross (who is another rapper that goes by this nickname) but he is "more like a wavy Hideo."
As soon as fans began listening to The Off-Season when it released at midnight, social media lit up with people talking about how great this bar is. Some fans said that J. Cole's credibility greatly grew because of the line. Others were shocked to find out that he's clearly played the Metal Gear Solid series and is even aware of who Hideo Kojima is.
What's even funnier about this situation is that this isn't even the only video game reference that Cole has on The Off-Season. In the album's debut track, 95 South, Cole makes a reference to Luigi from the Super Mario Bros. series. The line became so highly talked about on social media that it even made Luigi's name trend for a bit, which was much to the confusion of many Nintendo fans.
If you'd like to get a look at what some people specifically thought of this Kojima reference by Cole, you can find some of the best tweets down below. Conversely, you can hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more about this specific line or the album as a whole.
The Full Bar
“Big Boss less Rick Ross more like a wavy Hideo, Kojima they tote steamers round the way we tippy toe, round crack vials, and cold blooded killers no reptiles“ - J Cole pic.twitter.com/evA34aeCyf— PRINCE WISER🏆 (@PrinceWiserYNP) May 14, 2021
Ohh Lawd
Ohh lawd this dude Cole even dropped a kojima bar lol— ETHOS | Wakanda Forever (@GamingEthos) May 14, 2021
Perfect DiCaprio Meme Use
me when i heard the Kojima reference on the new J Cole album pic.twitter.com/jjK6oMU6do— evan. (@evanthebot) May 14, 2021
No One Expected the Line
Me when I heard J Cole drop that Hideo Kojima line and it was fire. pic.twitter.com/XHcO1b2Jcx— Chiron's New York Cousin (@trapcinephile) May 14, 2021
Automatic Album of the Year
J Cole just shouted out Hideo Kojima in his new album? Album of the Year, easy.— 🔴Caesar🔴 Social Media Influenza (@TheGuuruGuru) May 14, 2021
I ain't even finish the rest of the volume, but it's decided. pic.twitter.com/WIZzVeAdzR
Kojima Approves
Cole with the Hideo Kojima reference pic.twitter.com/7Gc8vddfft— MattyMoDaDonDada (@Matthew_Thurman) May 14, 2021
First Luigi, Now Kojima?
J. Cole name dropped Luigi and Hideo Kojima.... BRUH!! pic.twitter.com/syQM9R7Uqp— ShoryuQuinn (@FAWKESXV) May 14, 2021
So Darn Happy
Hearing a Kojima line on the new Cole record pic.twitter.com/m8OK43q68q— craig (@cwalkinejr) May 14, 2021
J. Cole's Cred Grows
J. Cole is a real one for many reasons. But right now, I'm saluting him for fitting "Hideo Kojima" into a bar— DNoel Productions (@dnoelproductio1) May 14, 2021
A Welcome Surprise to be Certain
Was not expecting to hear J. Cole reference Hideo Kojima and Big Boss in a line, but I'm into it. pic.twitter.com/jk4QbRbFm1— Tarik the Doomscrolling Kvetch (@TheBigLannister) May 14, 2021
