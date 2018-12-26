Jack Black Launches Gaming Channel: “It’s Going to Be Bigger Than Ninja! It’s Going to Be Bigger Than PewDiePie!”

Jack Black has started his own gaming channel on YouTube, and he’s already making his presence known by comparing his new channel to two of the most well-known gaming and streaming personalities.

An actor and comedian known for movies like School of Rock, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, Kung Fu Panda, and most recently in The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Black announced the start of his YouTube gaming channel just before the holidays. He shared the video above where he positioned his channel right up there with YouTube personality PewDiePie and Fortnite streamer Ninja.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is my new YouTube channel, ‘Jablinski,’” Black said about his channel which is officially called Jablinski Games. It’s gonna be bigger than Ninja. It’s gonna be bigger than PewDiePie.”

The rest of Black’s short video was filled with his signature style of comedy – his joking callout of PewDiePie and Ninja before that included – as he flipped around in his gaming chair. He seems to be up on his gaming memes as well with the video’s description giving credit for the production of the video while a comment from Black referenced the Tracer meme from Tik Tok. He’s also already got his own PewDiePie voice as well as his take on the YouTuber’s “But can you do this?” chair meme.

“I just want to clarify that there is no production behind this,” Black’s comment said. “this is all my son. He’s holding me hostage and I can’t be tracer. help…”

The announcement is the only video that’s been uploaded to Black’s channel so far, but it’s already gotten more than 1.2 million views. Black’s channel will consist of games, food, and life, according to his video’s description, and the video ended by teasing that more content will be shared every Friday. That means people won’t have to wait much longer until Black releases his debut gaming video on his channel. There are already plenty of people who are waiting on that video though with Black’s new gaming channel already amassing 362,538 subscribers at the time of publication, a number that’s certainly got potential to go much higher based on his first few videos.

It’s unknown what game or games Black will kick off his gaming channel with, but look for the first video on December 28th, assuming the schedule plays out like Black has said.