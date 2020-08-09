Watch Jack Black Play Psychonauts 2

Actor Jack Black recently returned to his YouTube channel JablinskiGames to play a little of Psychonauts 2, the upcoming sequel to 2005's Psychonauts from Double Fine Productions. In the video, which you can watch above, Black plays through a section that includes a little energy ball that he himself voices. The video is relatively brief, but it seems clear that Black has a good time playing through the section, and he even calls Double Fine's Tim Schafer in the middle of it.

In case you weren't already aware, Xbox recently showed off a new look at Psychonauts 2 during its July showcase. It was revealed at that time that the sequel had been delayed to 2021. Black doesn't really cover any of this news in his video, but he does perform a little rap at the end that is worth the wait.

Looking for some ACTUALLY REAL Psychonauts 2 gameplay and good times? We sent a preview to @jackblack at JablinskiGames. The voice behind our mysterious brain in a jar dives into him own jarred brain! Trippy stuff! (Also featuring @TimOfLegend!)https://t.co/4pQZtGM3Gi — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) August 6, 2020

"In Psychonauts 2, Raz realizes his dream and visits Psychonauts Headquarters," the game's official website states. "However, when he gets there, he finds it's not the perfect place he expected and quickly realizes that the Psychonauts need him more than he needs them."

Psychonauts 2 is currently set to release for Xbox One and PC in 2021. The video game sequel first began crowdfunding all the way back in 2015. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here, and all of our previous coverage of Jack Black right here.

