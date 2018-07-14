James Wan Responds To Mortal Kombat Reboot Rumors

There have been all kinds of rumors making the rounds as of late about the forthcoming film reboot for Mortal Kombat, which is being handled by producer James Wan and his team at Atomic Monster.

These include a possible new character joining the fray; Sub-Zero and Scorpion reportedly missing the party; and shooting set to commence any day now in Chicago.

Well, we already reported on one story earlier today with a producer noting that nothing was happening yet. But now Wan, who is directing the upcoming Aquaman, recently took to Twitter to address the rumors.

Said Wan, “Please don’t be so easily baited by faux information. Good & bad news: nothing is happening yet. Literally. Still in early development. Anyone who tells you the movie is location scouting or casting is trolling you.”

With that, a number of fans have already responded in a number of supportive ways, along with a little playful jab or two for good measure. Check out the best tweets below!

We’ll let you know when any official progress is made on the film. For now, though, it appears Wan’s focus is on finishing up Aquaman in time for its appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, and its eventual release later this year.

If you need to fulfill your Mortal Kombat fix, you can play Mortal Kombat XL right now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.