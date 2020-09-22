Jett: The Far Shore Delayed

✖

Developers Superbrothers A/V Inc. and Pine Scented Software Ltd. have announced that Jett: The Far Shore has been pushed back to 2021. It seems that the game isn't quite where the developers would like it to be, so it will now release sometime next year. Jett: The Far Shore made its debut during the PS5 reveal event back in June, and was initially meant to launch during the holiday release window. The game was notably absent from last week's event, in which a number of PS5 launch games were revealed. In a press release, the game's development team elaborated on its decision to push back Jett: The Far Shore.

"The JETT squad has been moved and motivated by the love, curiosity and support directed our way. We're glad to report we've come a long way in a brief while, and that JETT is shaping up to be something pretty special.

However, as of now it seems we’re in need of more time in order for JETT to soar, and for the squad to complete this interstellar trip in good condition. JETT: THE FAR SHORE is now fixin' to deploy in 2021 on PlayStation consoles and PC on the Epic Games Store. Hectic times, so we've revised our trajectory. It'll be stellar, when it alights."

In Jett: The Far Shore, players travel to an ocean-themed world in search of a new home for their people. Over the five acts that comprise the single-player campaign, a cinematic storyline will take shape. Once the game has been completed, players will still be free to explore the game's open-world.

So far, Jett: The Far Shore seems quite ambitious! It remains to be seen whether or not the game will be able to live-up to the promise seen in its debut trailer, but it's clear that everyone involved is dedicated to taking the time to make sure that it offers the best gameplay experience possible. While fans might be a bit disappointed by the delay, it seems like the PS5 will have plenty of games to keep fans busy, in the meantime.

Jett: The Far Shore is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store in 2021.

Are you looking forward to Jett: The Far Shore? What do you think of the game so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!