Jingle All the Way Game Announced

A new tabletop game based off of the 1990s holiday movie Jingle All the Way has been announced. The new tabletop game, Jingle All the Way: It's Turbo Time mimics the movie's central plotline of trying to get the last Turbo Man action figure. Players will try to score rare toys by peeking and flipping tiles, all the while trying to get the best toys in their cart. Players score extra points when they land multiple toys in the same set, and some card abilities are specifically geared to help kids score victories over their parents. The game will also come with a replica Turbo Man figure used during gameplay.

Jingle All the Way is a 1996 holiday filming starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as parents seeking out the incredibly hot Turbo Man action figure. The movie was meant to act as a criticism of the commercialization of Christmas, and the movie received relatively little merchandise due to a quirk in film scheduling. Ironically, the movie was released during the infamous Tickle-Me-Elmo holiday season, where fans mobbed toy stores to get their hands on one of the giggling and vibrating red monster for their toddler. The movie received mostly negative reviews, but still went on to earn nearly $130 million at the box office. The movie eventually received a sequel starring Larry the Cable Guy that was produced by WWE Studios.

Jingle All the Way: It's Turbo Time is one of several holiday-themed games recently announced by Funko Games. The new game is one of several Christmas-themed Disney games being published by Funko Games in the coming months. Funko Games is also producing holiday-themed games based on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Chip 'n' Dale, and the Disney Princesses. The games seem perfect for holiday get-togethers, especially family events with smaller kids.

Jingle All the Way: It’s Turbo Time can be played with 2 to 4 players, ages 7 and up, and takes about 20 minutes to play. Retail list price is $6.99. The game will be released in late November, just in time for the holidays.