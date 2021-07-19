Joe Manganiello Shows Off Epic Dungeons & Dragons Character Art by Max Dunbar

✖

Justice League actor Joe Manganiello has shown off some epic artwork of his most recent Dungeons & Dragons character. Manganiello shared a new piece of artwork by comics artist Max Dunbar of his high-level character Akhenaten, a Hexblade Warlock variant tiefling. Manganiello has been playing the character for three years and has guided the character from the streets of Waterdeep and into the infamous mega-dungeon Undermountain via the adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

Three years ago I was part of the first group to play-test Waterdeep: Dragon Heist & now my character is battling against the Mad Mage on the final level of Undermountain.

To commemorate it I had @Max_Dunbar draw my 18th level HexBlade Warlock/Pirate AKHENATEN… pic.twitter.com/4Mq2vOv6Lx — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) July 19, 2021

Manganiello is a well-known Dungeons & Dragons fan, having attended countless D&D events both as a fan and as a brand ambassador for the game. In fact, Manganiello attended the Stream of Many Eyes event back in 2018 that served to introduce the two Waterdeep adventures to fans and played in two D&D games during the three-day streaming event. The following year, Wizards of the Coast revealed that Manganiello wrote a portion of the Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus adventure, which made his player character Arkhan the Cruel and several other characters created by Manganiello part of official Dungeons & Dragons canon. Manganiello's line of streetwear "Death Saves" has several popular Dungeons & Dragons collaborations as well, which features the work of several famous metal cover artists and their takes on D&D monsters and characters.

The artist of the piece, Max Dunbar, is a well-known concept artist and comics artist who has illustrated official Dungeons & Dragons' comics. Dunbar has provided numerous pieces of concept art for various D&D adventures and products and is the primary cover artist for several D&D mini-series written by Jim Zub. Dunbar was also the interior artist for the most recent of the Zub-written series, titled Infernal Tides. His art is also regularly featured in the D&D magazine Dragon+.