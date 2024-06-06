The Thing Video Game Remaster Teased by Nightdive Studios

John Carpenter's The Thing is one of the most beloved horror movies of all-time, and in 2002, it received a video game that acted as a sequel. Released on PC, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox, the game had players arriving at U.S. Outpost 31 to investigate the events that transpired in the 1982 film. The game was a critical and commercial success, but has never been made available again. It seems that could soon change, as the official Twitter account for Nightdive Studios has dropped a teaser for a new game that will be revealed this week.

Following the teaser's release, many posters on Twitter noted that the image seems to be a close-up of the box art for The Thing. In the original box art, the game's protagonist Captain Blake can be seen in the foreground, while a group of Special Forces members can be seen trailing behind. In the sky, we can see an infected amalgam, which includes a face screaming in agony. The cover's original blue coloration was swapped for orange, and the teaser image is zoomed in to just show the distorted face, but that wasn't enough to fool fans of the game! The teaser from Nightdive can be found below.

(Photo: Nightdive Studios)

Why Fans of The Thing Movie Should be Excited

Since The Thing video game takes place after the movie, it actually offers something of a resolution for the film's ambiguous ending. Fans of the movie will have to decide for themselves just how much they want to look at this as "canon," as John Carpenter has his own thoughts about the truth, and we don't actually know how that lines up with the game's events. Carpenter is a big fan of video games in general though, and he does make a cameo appearance in The Thing game.

For those that never had a chance to play The Thing, a remaster could be the perfect opportunity. Nightdive has a knack for bringing back beloved games, and giving them improvements for modern platforms. According to the post on Twitter, Nightdive plans on revealing details during IGN Live on Friday, so fans won't have to wait long to learn more, including which platforms the game will be released on.

The Thing in Funko Fusion

If Nightdive really is bringing back The Thing, this year should prove an interesting one for fans of the horror film. September will see the release of Funko Fusion, a new video game that will feature characters and elements based on several Universal films, including The Thing. Developer 10:10 Games has teased that any of the game's playable characters can be infected by The Thing, including those from other franchises. Fan favorite characters from the film will also appear, including R.J. MacReady, Nauls, and M.T. Garry.

[H/T: Nintendo Life]