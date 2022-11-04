John Wick Game Teased by Lionsgate

A brand new, major John Wick game may be on the horizon, according to Lionsgate, the studio behind the franchise. Over the last decade, Keanu Reeves has had a bit of a career revival in Hollywood. Although he never really went completely away, his career was far less prominent than it had been in the 90s and early 2000s after The Matrix trilogy concluded. In 2014, John Wick was released and totally revitalized his career as an action man. The brutality, the simplicity of the story, the depth of the world, and Reeves' performance all came together to create something special and now, it's all John Wick, all the time at Lionsgate.

It seems that Lionsgate is keen to get more John Wick into the world and not just from Hollywood. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer noted (via IndieWire) on an investors call that the company is taking proposals for a "big AAA" John Wick game, meaning something with a serious budget backing it and one that could likely rival other major shooters out there. Feltheimer seemed to suggest that nothing is officially in development right now, but the prospect is exciting and he sounds adamant about making it a reality.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," said Feltheimer. "We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."

As of right now, it sounds like Lionsgate is taking pitches from developers and publishers for a John Wick game. As of right now, it remains to be seen what will happen or who could take on the character, but this is something people have wanted for a while. Given Max Payne has been AWOL for a decade, this could really fill a void in the third-person shooter space. There was a John Wick game known as John Wick Hex and while it was great, it was a smaller, more unique take on the series.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release on March 24th, 2023. Which developer do you want to see make a John Wick game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.