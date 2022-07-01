JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Reveals New Characters

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to have a big year for 2022, with new episodes of Stone Ocean arriving on Netflix this fall and plenty of stories still being released in the world of manga, as creator Hirohiko Araki has promised a new part of his story in the upcoming JoJo Lands. On top of these events within the universe of the Joestars, a remake of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle is aiming to arrive this September and will be adding a number of familiar faces to the already expansive roster of the fighting game.

All-Star Battle R will be adding Foo Fighters from Stone Ocean to start, with the female brawler currently helping Jolyne Cujoh as she wears the skin of a deceased prisoner as a Stand made up of plankton. The fighting game will also add the long-haired Yukako Yamagishi, the student in Morioh that had an unstable fixation on Koichi but would eventually come to the light side. Players will also see a new iteration of Jotaro Kujo hit the game for the first time, sporting his look from Diamond Is Unbreakable. On top of these additions, a non-JoJo character will also be a part of the roster in Ikuro Hashizawa, who was a character created by Hirohiko Araki in an entirely different series dubbed Baoh: The Visitor.

The Official Twitter Account for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R shared a new trailer for the upcoming game, with several of the new fighters being introduced within its run time:

It's time to visit some of the most iconic characters from Parts 4, 6, & 8 coming to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R this September!



— JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (@jojo_games) July 1, 2022

Bandai Namco released an official description of the upcoming fighting game remake, which originally arrived on the Playstation 3 in 2013 in Japan:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is best known for its charismatic heroes who drop unforgettable catchphrases ("yare yare daze…") and perform over-the-top moves as they pummel each other using martial arts and supernatural skills. Now you too can brawl with your favorite characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R! The biggest game ever in the franchise, All-Star Battle R brings together 50 characters from every story arc. With special game modes, experience popular battles from each story and see heroes from different universes interact for the first time!"

