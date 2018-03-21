Jordan Vogt-Roberts Shares Praise For Metal Gear Games, Wants Remakes

Just a few days after leading a great video game discussion on classic game preservation, Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has once again taken to Twitter, noting he’d love to see remakes of older Metal Gear games – though it’s likely not happening, as the company is looking more at games in the current climate, like Metal Gear Survive.

Roberts, whose next project will actually be a big-screen take on the Metal Gear Solid series, is a devoted fan of Kojima, and wants to see his older games reborn for a new generation of players to enjoy, including the original Metal Gear from 1987, and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, not to be confused with the NES sequel Snake’s Revenge, as they’re two completely different games.

When a fellow Twitter user named Roger Veloso noted, “Yeah, they deserve remake for the new generation, but I think konami won’t do it,” Vogt-Roberts replied, “To be fair I think METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR: SOLID SNAKE (MSX version) would be in line for a remake first. Those are such giant elements of the story that aren’t visualized like the others.” (You can see the tweet below.)

To be fair I think METAL GEAR & METAL GEAR: SOLID SNAKE (MSX versions) would be in line for a remake first. Those are such giant elements of the story that aren’t visualized like the others. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 18, 2018

Vogt-Roberts continued to give Kojima praise in a subsequent tweet, noting that he loved his direction in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, with “unbroken virtual camera shots.” He even linked a baseball commercial ad to provide some weight to the example. You can see that tweet below.

! @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN’s direction in PHANTOM PAIN is groundbreaking. The unbroken virtual camera shots remind me of the insane motion control rig Derek Cianfrance used in this: https://t.co/kHQjBwpQbf The camera moves through space & zooms in an imperceptible way to focus on story. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 18, 2018

And last but not least, he also provided some love to two additional Metal Gear games, Portable Ops and Peace Walker, noting that they were the “most brave and affecting entries in the MGS series” and didn’t get nearly the attention they deserved, because they were on the PlayStation Portable. (To be fair, though, Peace Walker did get the HD treatment on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 – in fact, it was just added to the Xbox One backward compatible program last week.)

Just putting it out there that PORTABLE OPS and PEACE WALKER are two of the most brave and affecting entries in the MGS series and I don’t think they get the attention they deserve because they were on the PSP. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) March 18, 2018

Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ Metal Gear Solid film doesn’t have any release details just yet, as it’s still heavy in pre-production. But we can’t wait to see what he does for it!